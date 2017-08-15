Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man In ‘Extremely Critical’ Condition After Hit-And-Run

August 15, 2017 12:59 PM
Filed Under: Crash, Homeless, Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a homeless man is in “extremely critical” condition after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper found the victim early Tuesday morning in the middle of a road. There were no calls to 911 about the man and it is not clear how long the victim had been in the roadway. A shopping cart and the victim’s personal belongings were also found nearby.

Investigators are searching businesses for surveillance video, but say they have very little to go on at this point. They believe the vehicle will have significant front-end damage and broken glass.

 

 

 

