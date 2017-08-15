Las Vegas To Recognize Vote Center Ambassadors

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas City Council will recognize the efforts of Vote Center Ambassadors at the Wednesday, August 16, City Council meeting that will begin at 9 a.m. in council chambers, located at 495 S. Main Street.
During the 2017 Municipal Elections, City of Las Vegas voters were able to vote on Election Day at convenient Vote Centers. Vote Centers replaced traditional Election Day polling locations throughout the Las Vegas jurisdiction allowing voters to cast their ballots at any center location regardless of their residential address.
The Vote Center model gives voters more flexibility to vote as they are not constrained to a specific polling location and can vote near their home, near their work or at their most easily accessible center. The concept also saves taxpayer money. Vote Center Ambassadors are city employees who assisted with getting the word out about the centers and helping voters get use to the Vote Center Program.
Also the City Council will recognize the August Employee of the Month, Senior Business Licensing Officer jim Azar. Azar has been with the city 27 years and helps the public with the business licensing process.
Two other ceremonial items on the City Council agenda are not taking place Wednesday due to scheduling conflicts. This includes the recognition of the firefighters at station 47 for life-saving bravery. This item is moving to the September 6 City Council meeting.