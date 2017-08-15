Heidi Harris: Charlottesville Reaction Pt2

As we continue to learn more about the tragic events in Charlottesville, local reaction continues to come out against all listed “hate” groups involved.
Some still continue to put the blame on President Trump, this was apparent today with a few callers that chimed in by calling Heidi Harris a racist simply because she voted for President Trump.
Has there been any concrete proof that President Trump has spoken in a racial manner, Heidi also played audio of then, Businessman Donald Trump, choosing not to run for President for the Reform Party because of controversial ex-leader of the KKK David Duke joining the party.