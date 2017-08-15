Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: Charlottesville Reaction Pt2

August 15, 2017 9:42 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: David Duke, Heidi Harris Show, KKK, Las Vegas Reaction, President Trump, Racist, Voting

As we continue to learn more about the tragic events in Charlottesville, local reaction continues to come out against all listed “hate” groups involved.

Some still continue to put the blame on President Trump, this was apparent today with a few callers that chimed in by calling Heidi Harris a racist simply because she voted for President Trump.

Has there been any concrete proof that President Trump has spoken in a racial manner, Heidi also played audio of then, Businessman Donald Trump, choosing not to run for President for the Reform Party because of controversial ex-leader of the KKK David Duke joining the party.

More from Heidi Harris
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen