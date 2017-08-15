Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Former Doctor And Partner Indicted For Health Care Fraud

August 15, 2017 2:30 PM
Filed Under: Advent Hospice, Angel Eye Hospice, Aurora S. Beltran, California, Camilo Q. Primero, District of Nevada, Glendora, Health, Las Vegas, Medical, medicare, San Dimas, U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre, Vision Home Health Care
obamacare
File photo of a doctor holding a stethoscope. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Two Californians, a former medical doctor and his business partner, who were indicted on July 5, 2017 for a $7.1 million Medicare health care fraud scheme that happened at three Las Vegas hospices, made their initial appearances in federal court Monday, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre for the District of Nevada.

74-year old Camilo Q. Primero of San Dimas, California, and 61 year old Aurora S. Beltran of Glendora, California, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit health fraud, one count of health care fraud, one count of fraudulent concealment involving a federal health care program, three counts of false statements relating to a health benefit program and thirteen counts of money laundering. The defendants face a criminal forfeiture money judgment in the amount of at least $7,083,130.

According to the indictment, from about January 1, 2012 to about July 5, 2017, Primero, a former medical doctor and owner of Angel Eye Hospice, Vision Home Health Care, and Advent Hospice, all in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Beltran, Primero’s business partner, allegedly operated a scheme to defraud $7.1 million from the federal Medicare program. They allegedly filed false enrollment documents with Medicare to enable Primero to operate hospice and home care agencies through nominees. Furthermore, they allegedly submitted hospice care claims for people who were not terminally ill and did not require hospice care.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services-OIG, with help from IRS-Criminal Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Burns.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen