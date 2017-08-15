Former Doctor And Partner Indicted For Health Care Fraud

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Two Californians, a former medical doctor and his business partner, who were indicted on July 5, 2017 for a $7.1 million Medicare health care fraud scheme that happened at three Las Vegas hospices, made their initial appearances in federal court Monday, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre for the District of Nevada.
74-year old Camilo Q. Primero of San Dimas, California, and 61 year old Aurora S. Beltran of Glendora, California, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit health fraud, one count of health care fraud, one count of fraudulent concealment involving a federal health care program, three counts of false statements relating to a health benefit program and thirteen counts of money laundering. The defendants face a criminal forfeiture money judgment in the amount of at least $7,083,130.
According to the indictment, from about January 1, 2012 to about July 5, 2017, Primero, a former medical doctor and owner of Angel Eye Hospice, Vision Home Health Care, and Advent Hospice, all in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Beltran, Primero’s business partner, allegedly operated a scheme to defraud $7.1 million from the federal Medicare program. They allegedly filed false enrollment documents with Medicare to enable Primero to operate hospice and home care agencies through nominees. Furthermore, they allegedly submitted hospice care claims for people who were not terminally ill and did not require hospice care.
The case is being investigated by the FBI and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services-OIG, with help from IRS-Criminal Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Burns.