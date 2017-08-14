Opening Of 1st Sretch Of Interstate 11 In Nevada Delayed

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Construction delays are pushing back by one day a plan to begin using a first short section of the new Interstate 11 freeway between Las Vegas and Phoenix.
Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia says motorists will be able to drive the 2.5-mile (4-kilometer) stretch of southbound freeway between U.S. 95 and the Railroad Pass Casino at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Plans had called for opening a new flyover bridge connecting I-11 with the overlapping U.S. highways 93 and 95 on Tuesday.
Completion of the small segment marks one step toward completing 15 miles (24 kilometers) of I-11 in Nevada, through Boulder City to the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge near Hoover Dam.
Illia says that stretch should be completed next summer.
Arizona will build another 200 miles (322 kilometers) to Phoenix.
