Man Arrested Over Threatening Note at Sen. Heller’s Vegas Office

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Authorities arrested a 62-year-old man in connection with a threatening note found outside the Las Vegas office of Senator Dean Heller last month, according to police.
Richard Holley was taken into custody Monday as the person behind the note found outside the doors of Heller’s office on West Sunset Road on July 16, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Officers arrived at the building after reports of a burglary alarm sounding at the office.
There were no signs of a break-in, but officers discovered a note addressed to Sen. Heller outside the office door that was threatening in tone. The contents of the letter were not made public.
A surveillance video of the suspect captured on the building’s security cameras was released to the public in hopes of bringing about an arrest.
At the time, Heller was a key figure in the congressional push to repeal the Obama-era Affordable Care Act and replace the law with a new Republican-constructed healthcare plan.
Holley was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on charges including extortion, burglary and intimidating a public officer.