Judge Says No to Bundy Case Sanctions

August 14, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: Cliven Bundy, federal trial, Las Vegas news, ranch standoff
Ammon Bundy, the leader of an anti-government militia, speaks to members of the media in front of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters on January 6, 2016 near Burns, Oregon. An armed anti-government militia group continues to occupy the Malheur National Wildlife Headquarters as they protest the jailing of two ranchers for arson. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge decided not to sanction defendants in the Las Vegas retrial of four men accused of wielding assault-style weapons against federal land management agents to stop a round-up of anti-government figure Cliven Bundy’s cattle in April 2014.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro said Monday she won’t require closing arguments to be submitted in advance, and won’t order a preview of defendant Scott Drexler’s testimony.

Outside the presence of the jury, Navarro said she expects Drexler’s testimony will stay within rulings she previously made to keep testimony focusing on the armed standoff — not on constitutional issues and federal land policy.

The judge on Thursday took the unusual step of ordering defendant Eric Parker off the witness stand and instructing jurors to disregard his testimony.

The judge says she determined that Parker was trying to invite jury “nullification” of charges in the case.

