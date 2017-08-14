Henderson Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – A 19-year old man died yesterday when his motorcycle crashed into a car at the intersection of Paseo Verde Parkway and Carnegie Street.
On Sunday, August 13, at 12:18 a.m., Henderson Police and Fire responded to Paseo Verde Parkway and Carnegie Street after calls of a traffic crash involving a 1994 Honda motorcycle and a 2017 Honda CR-V. Initial information obtained by officers at the scene indicated the driver of the Honda CR-V failed to yield the right of way to the driver of the motorcycle after failing to notice the approaching motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The name of the man will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Speed and alcohol are not currently considered factors in the crash.
The road was closed for about four hours while fatal accident investigators did their investigation.
The crash is being investigated as the fourth accident related fatality this year.
Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.