Heidi Harris: Charlottesville Reaction

Americans are still coming to grips with the tragedy in Charlottesville, where James Fields rammed his car into a crowd of protesters. While many have placed blame on President Trump for what is described as inciting rhetoric, the administration quickly condemned the attack.
Heidi gave her thoughts on the level of racism in America, and compares the differences between President Trump and former President Obama in crisis situations such as the Ft. Hood shooting and the controversial group Black Lives Matter. Heidi also took calls to see how folks in an area as diverse as Las Vegas see the matter.
Heidi also discusses the deaths of two law enforcement officers killed in a helicopter crash while patrolling after the incident — and how most media outlets continued reporting only one death over the weekend.