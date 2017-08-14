Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: Charlottesville Reaction

August 14, 2017 9:47 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: Attack, Black Lives Matter, Charlottesville, Domestic Terrorist, Heidi Harris Show, KKK, racism

Americans are still coming to grips with the tragedy in Charlottesville, where James Fields rammed his car into a crowd of protesters. While many have placed blame on President Trump for what is described as inciting rhetoric, the administration quickly condemned the attack.

Heidi gave her thoughts on the level of racism in America, and compares the differences between President Trump and former President Obama in crisis situations such as the Ft. Hood shooting and the controversial group Black Lives Matter. Heidi also took calls to see how folks in an area as diverse as Las Vegas see the matter.

Heidi also discusses the deaths of two law enforcement officers killed in a helicopter crash while patrolling after the incident — and how most media outlets continued reporting only one death over the weekend.

 

More from Heidi Harris
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen