Back To School Means Getting “Back In The Habit” For Drivers

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s that time of year again when parents send their children off to school. Monday was the first day of school for most schools in the Clark County School District (CCSD).
Nevada Highway Patrol authorities are warning drivers to get back into the swing of things, reminding them to watch their speed in school zones, watch carefully for children and students crossing the street or getting out of cars, and to strictly obey school zone and school bus laws.
Some parents drop their children off, some take the school bus and some walk to school, but one thing everyone can all agree on is keeping children safe as they commute to and from school.
In an effort to enhance community engagement and safety the Nevada Highway Patrol will be patrolling school zones for the back to school week looking for violations that jeopardize the safety of the students. Drivers who commute near schools should watch for children and be aware of the laws when driving through active school zones.
NHP has a list of some of the violations Troopers will be looking for:
*Failure to yield/give three feet to person riding a bicycle.
*Failure to obey school crossing guard.
*Passing a school bus with red lights flashing.
*No u-turn in active school zone.
*No passing in active school zone.
NHP said all fines in active school zones are a double penalty so the violation will cost twice the original amount.