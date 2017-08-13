Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Judge Halts Nevada Marijuana Regulators’ Licensing Move

August 13, 2017 6:20 PM
(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — For now, Nevada marijuana regulators won’t be able to issue pot distribution licenses to businesses other than liquor wholesalers after all.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a judge on Friday sided with the Independent Alcohol Distributors of Nevada, who have the exclusive rights to deliver recreational marijuana to sellers for 18 months.

The ruling comes a day after the Nevada Department of Taxation decided on Thursday to open up the market in order to meet demand since legal recreational marijuana sales started July 1.

The judge said the alcohol distributors are owed their due process after winning the rights from the November election ballot question approved by voters.

Six liquor wholesalers are already licensed.

A hearing is scheduled this week.

