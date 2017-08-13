Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Clark County Warns Pot Industry Against Promoting Public Use

August 13, 2017 6:24 PM
Filed Under: Clark County, Las Vegas news, recreational marijuana
A customer pays for cannabis products at Essence Vegas Cannabis Dispensary after the start of recreational marijuana sales began on July 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nevada joins seven other states allowing recreational marijuana use and becomes the first of four states that voted to legalize recreational sales in November's election to allow dispensaries to sell cannabis for recreational use to anyone over 21. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials in Las Vegas are warning the recreational marijuana industry against any advertising that can be considered promoting public consumption.

Las Vegas marijuana business owners last week received a letter from Department of Business License Director Jaqueline Holloway reaffirming marijuana regulations.

The letter issued Monday threatens to suspend or take away licenses of dispensaries for any involvement with non-licensed pot businesses and anything “that promotes public consumption.”

The letter says pot businesses can’t publicize marijuana yoga and swimming events, nor parties and dinners, “even if the events are held in a private residence.” Holloway also labels pot consumption on tour buses and limousines “unlawful.”

