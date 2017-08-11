Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Tourist Wins Millions On Megabucks Jackpot

August 11, 2017 1:26 PM
Filed Under: Boyd Gaming, Fremont Hotel, Fremont Street Experience, Gambling, GM Jim Sullivan, International Game Technology (IGT), Jackpot, Las Vegas, Rodolfo T.
(photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Someone’s life will be changed from now until they die.

A Las Vegas visitor turned a stop at Fremont Hotel and Casino into an $11.8 million payday as he hit the International Game Technology (IGT) Nevada Megabucks jackpot on August 8, 2017.

Rodolfo T. hit the jackpot around 6:30 p.m. at the iconic Boyd Gaming entertainment property located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas in the center of the Fremont Street experience. Rodolfo made a max-bet wager on the Megabucks Double 3X4X5X Pay game to win the life-altering jackpot, marking the largest jackpot awarded on the Megabucks theme in 2017.

“The Fremont has awarded many thousands of jackpots throughout its 60-year history in Las Vegas, but none quite like this,” said Vice President and General Manager of Fremont Hotel & Casino Jim Sullivan. “We’re incredibly excited to be a part of this amazing jackpot, furthering Fremont’s longstanding reputation as a place where players win,” said Sullivan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen