Tourist Wins Millions On Megabucks Jackpot

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Someone’s life will be changed from now until they die.
A Las Vegas visitor turned a stop at Fremont Hotel and Casino into an $11.8 million payday as he hit the International Game Technology (IGT) Nevada Megabucks jackpot on August 8, 2017.
Rodolfo T. hit the jackpot around 6:30 p.m. at the iconic Boyd Gaming entertainment property located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas in the center of the Fremont Street experience. Rodolfo made a max-bet wager on the Megabucks Double 3X4X5X Pay game to win the life-altering jackpot, marking the largest jackpot awarded on the Megabucks theme in 2017.
“The Fremont has awarded many thousands of jackpots throughout its 60-year history in Las Vegas, but none quite like this,” said Vice President and General Manager of Fremont Hotel & Casino Jim Sullivan. “We’re incredibly excited to be a part of this amazing jackpot, furthering Fremont’s longstanding reputation as a place where players win,” said Sullivan.