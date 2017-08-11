NDOT Closing Ramps In Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Get ready for more cone zones and some closures to start off the work week next week.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the Martin Luther King Boulevard on ramp to north bound Interstate 15 from 7 p.m., August 14, until January 2018 in downtown Las Vegas. Also, the Martin Luther King Boulevard on ramp to south bound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed from 7 p.m., August 14, until mid September.
The temporary closures are needed to drill shafts for the construction of an 81-foot-tall, half-mile long High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) flyover ramp as part of Project Neon. That’s the nearly $1-billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.
Drivers should use caution when traveling through any cone zone, work zone or construction area. Watch for construction signs and try and take alternate routes if you can.
You can also check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone and tablet app available, plus a hotline in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON.