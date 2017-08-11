Metro Police And Other Agencies Giving Out School Supplies

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Parents, don’t wait until the last minute to grab those school supplies that were on your child’s list. Here’s your chance to get those last minute items, and you can do it for free. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Bolden Area Command and Downtown Area Command are getting school children ready for school in a big way at two local events on Saturday, August 12 at 10 a.m.
The Downtown Area Command is reaching out to school-age children to give them backpacks and school supplies to prepare them for the start of school next week. The even will take place between 10 a.m. to noon at Dula Gymnasium, 441 E. Bonanza. LVMPD has partnered with more than 20 other vendors to offer free goods and services to students while supplies last.
Bolden Area Command will also hold its annual Back to School Fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at LVMPD Headquarters at Building B. Students will be given free school supplies, vision and dental exams, sport physicals, haircuts and more.
Both events are designed to lessen the financial burden placed on low-income families by helping kids be prepared for the school year. All supplies were donated by businesses and members in the community.