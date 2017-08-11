Highway Patrol Gearing Up For Back To School

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Don’t have a lead foot and watch your speeds in school zones beginning Monday. That’s when the majority of students in the Clark County School District start back to school.
Some parents drop their children off, some take the school bus and some walk to school, but one thing we can all agree on, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), is keeping our children safe as they commute to and from school is critical. Starting next week, in an effort to enhance community engagement and safety, the Nevada Highway Patrol will be patrolling school zones for the back to school week.
Troopers will be looking for violations that jeopardize the safety of the students. Drivers who commute near schools should watch for children and be aware of the laws when driving through active school zones.
Some of the violations Troopers will be looking for include:
*Failure to yield/Must give three feet to anyone on a bicycle.
*Failure to Obey School Crossing Guard.
*Passing a school bus with red lights flashing.
*No U-Turn in active school zone.
*No passing in active school zone
*No speeding
All fines in active school zones are double penalty so the violation will cost twice the original amount. Avoid the Back to School “Blues” by driving safely in school zones.