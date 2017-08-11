Henderson Police Provide School Safety Tips

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – School in Southern Nevada is about to begin for another year, and that means law enforcement and safety experts are spreading the word to get you aware that school has resumed.
The Henderson Police Department wants to keep our children safe by giving the following safety tips as most children will return to school on August 14, 2017.
*Know the school zones you travel through.
*Be familiar with the times when those school zones are in effect.
*Follow the posted speed limits for school zones.
*If you see Crossing Guards and students use more caution.
*U-Turns are not allowed in active school zones.
*Do not double park when dropping off or picking up children.
*Obey the laws when it comes to stopped buses with flashing lights and be cautious of children running late or crossing the medians of the roadway.
“We want to keep our children safe,” said Henderson Acting Police Chief Todd Peters. “And with planning, patience, and obeying the law we can make that happen,” said Chief Peters.