Another Free Backpack And School Supply Giveaway In NLV

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (KXNT) – They’re not going to let Las Vegas or Henderson out do them.
The City of North Las Vegas, led by councilman Scott Black, in partnership with member of the Second II None Motorcycle Club, will hand out hundreds of free backpacks filled with school supplies to local students during a special back-to-school event Monday at North Las Vegas City Hall.
The backpack giveaway will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m., on Monday, August 14, the first day of school for thousands of children across Southern Nevada. The backpack giveaway will be on the front lawn of North Las Vegas City Hall, located at 2250 Las Vegas Boulevard North, North Las Vegas.
“Every child deserves the tools needed to excel in school,” said Councilman Black.
The backpacks and supplies were collected by the local chapter of the Second II None Motorcycle Club, a family-oriented motorcycle riding group.
“People often stereotype us because of our bikes, but one of the main missions of our group is to be worth role models in our community, and we couldn’t think of a better way to do that than to promote education,” said Club President Rodney “Boogie” Williams.
The backpacks will be distributed first come, first served to the first 450 students in attendance. Only kindergarten through 12th grade students are eligible to receive a backpack. Students must be in attendance to receive a backpack, and the giveaway is limited to one backpack per student.