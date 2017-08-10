Petition Seeks To Recall Democrat State Sen. Joyce Woodhouse

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Nevada Republican Assemblyman is part of a petition seeking to recall Democrat state Sen. Joyce Woodhouse.
Stephen Silberkraus, his wife Chelyn Sawyer and a Henderson resident filed a recall petition with the Nevada secretary of state’s office on Aug. 2. Under Nevada law, petitioners do not need to specify their reason for submitting a recall petition.
Silberkraus did not respond to requests seeking comment on Wednesday.
The petition needs to garner signatures from 25 percent of the voters who cast a ballot in the Senate District 5 in 2016 to push for a special election.
Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford denounces the effort in a statement from the Democratic caucus calling it a “pitiful attempt to subvert the will of voters.”
