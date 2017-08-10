Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: Warning Signs of Troubled Relationships

August 10, 2017 9:56 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: Domestic Violence, Heidi Harris Show, Las Vegas, Makayla Rhiner, signs

The family of murder victim Makayla Rhiner spoke out Wednesday, urging the Las Vegas community to be aware of the signs of domestic violence. Rhiner, 21, was killed by her 33-year-old boyfriend Brandon Hanson after their three-month relationship ended. Her family said she showed no obvious signs that the relationship was abusive.

Heidi said there are visible danger signs of domestic abuse everyone can look out for, including when a new relationship starts taking someone away from family and friends while it monopolizes their time. Heidi also had advice about what to do

 

