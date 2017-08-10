Health District Offering Back To School Immunization Clinic

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – With CCSD starting back up next week, the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is offering a final reminder to parents to get children immunized before school begins.
SNHD will be hosting the “Give Kids A Boost” event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, August 12 at the Health District’s 280 S. Decatur Blvd. location. Also to ensure children are properly immunized and ready for the first day of school, parents and caregivers attending the event will have access to community organizations offering free health and safety services. No other Health District services will be available during the event.
Parents vaccinating a child at the Health District clinic should bring immunization records. Parents who cannot locate their children’s immunization records should contact their health care provider. If their children were immunized in Nevada, parents can also visit Nevada WebIZ, a state wide immunization registry, https://izrecord.nv.gov/public/Application/PublicPortal or call Nevada WebIZ at 7-877-689-3249. Non custodial adults may accompany a child, however, written consent must be provided to the Health District from the parent or guardian at the time of service. An administrative fee and cost of vaccine may apply depending upon insurance status.
The Health District accepts most insurance plans. Not all immunizations are covered by insurance. Contact the Health District’s immunization clinic for information and current fee schedule. For information, contact the Health Department’s immunization clinic, 702-759-0850.
Access information about the Southern Nevada Health District on its website: http://www.SNHD.info.