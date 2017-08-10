Candy Carnival Sets Up In Downtown Container Park

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s not for another week, but you might as well start getting ready now.
Something sweet is rolling into downtown Las Vegas. Downtown Container Park’s monthly Kids Camp series returns with “Candy Carnival,” a sugary spin on a beloved sideshow spectacle. Families can enjoy an afternoon away at the circus with face painting, grandstand games and a big top balloon artist.
The jubilee is Saturday, August 19, kids can live one last fantastical adventure as school gets underway in Clark County. For $10 a child, kids will become carnies for a day treated to festive games and heart warming confections. Kids and parents are encouraged to dress as their favorite sideshow character to help spread the end of summer merriment.
Start the festivities with a little bit of face paint. Children can transform into a clown or even a ferocious lion. Then, things take a twist with a professional balloon artist. Watch this master magician create inflatable wonders with his bare hands. What’s a carnival without the cotton candy? Staple carnival fare will be on hand to fuel youngsters during their afternoon sugar rush. Parents can skip the heat of the sideshow spotlight and grab a refreshing drink while their child enjoys the DIY sundae station. Before saying goodbye, snap a picture in the greatest photo booth on earth.
Kids Camp “Candy Carnival” takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and children under 12 are welcome to attend. Sideshow and circus attire is encouraged. To purchase tickets, parents can visit https://downtowncontainerpark.com/event/kids-camp/.