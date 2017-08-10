Britney Spears Concert Disrupted as Fan Jumps on Stage

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas police issued a booking photo and announced trespassing charges filed against the man who jumped on stage during Wednesday night’s Britney Spears concert at Planet Hollywood.
Police arrested Jesse Webb after the 37-year-old bounded to the stage during the finale of Spears’ performance, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Webb was asked to leave the concert by security prior to him jumping on stage and dancing, according to the statement.
Security quickly pounced on Webb, while other security team members surrounded the star.
The incident happened while Spears, 35, was performing her song “(You Drive Me) Crazy,” the last song of the show.
Video posted to social media by show attendees capture Spears asking security if the man had a gun before he was escorted off-stage. Spears left the stage following the incident, but returned a few moments later to finish the performance.
Webb was transported to the Clark County Detention Center.