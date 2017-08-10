Arbitrator Upholds Teacher’s Termination For Watching Porn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say a teacher at a Las Vegas magnet school will not be returning after being fired for watching pornography on a school computer.
The school district confirms an arbitrator upheld the teacher’s termination after the teacher filed a grievance shortly after the dismissal.
The teacher’s transgression was discovered in September by students at Northwest Career and Technical Academy.
The school district says the teacher was removed from the school later that month and sent a termination letter in December.
