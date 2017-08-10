Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Arbitrator Upholds Teacher’s Termination For Watching Porn

August 10, 2017 12:58 PM
Filed Under: adult entertainment, education, Las Vegas, Northwest Career and Technical Academy
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say a teacher at a Las Vegas magnet school will not be returning after being fired for watching pornography on a school computer.

The school district confirms an arbitrator upheld the teacher’s termination after the teacher filed a grievance shortly after the dismissal.

The teacher’s transgression was discovered in September by students at Northwest Career and Technical Academy.

The school district says the teacher was removed from the school later that month and sent a termination letter in December.

 

 

