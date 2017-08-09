Two Arrested in Fatal Vegas Home Drive-By Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – An argument led to a drive-by shooting at a Las Vegas home early Sunday that left one man dead and two more in custody for the killing, authorities said.
The shooting happened on the 3300 block of Cod Drive just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the driveway. The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Investigators determined the victim got involved in an altercation with a group of people Saturday afternoon. Two of those people, identified as Jimmy Roper, 40, and Larry Rinker, 41, allegedly drove by the victim’s home and opened fire, according to police. Both suspects were found and arrested Tuesday.
Both Roper and Rinker were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a variety of charges, including murder, conspiracy and illegal possession of a firearm.