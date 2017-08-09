Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Two Arrested in Fatal Vegas Home Drive-By Shooting

August 9, 2017 1:01 PM
Filed Under: Cod Drive, drive-by shooting, Jimmy Roper, Larry Rinker, Las Vegas news, LVMPD
Photos courtesy LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – An argument led to a drive-by shooting at a Las Vegas home early Sunday that left one man dead and two more in custody for the killing, authorities said.

The shooting happened on the 3300 block of Cod Drive just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the driveway. The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators determined the victim got involved in an altercation with a group of people Saturday afternoon. Two of those people, identified as Jimmy Roper, 40, and Larry Rinker, 41, allegedly drove by the victim’s home and opened fire, according to police. Both suspects were found and arrested Tuesday.

Both Roper and Rinker were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a variety of charges, including murder, conspiracy and illegal possession of a firearm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen