Southbound I-11 Lanes Opening In Henderson

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will open the newly constructed 2.5-mile-long section of south bound Interstate 11 between the U.S. Highway 95 interchange and Railroad Pass Casino interchange in Henderson at 5 a.m., on August 15.
It will impact access at the Rail Road Pass Casino. South bound ingress will have to sue the U.S. Highway 93/95 interchange to Searchlight for casino access. Exiting casino traffic will have to make a U-turn at Wagonwheel Drive to head back towards Boulder City.
The project is part of the $83 million first phase of Interstate 11, which calls for building a four-lane concrete interstate freeway between Silverline Road and Foothill Drive with a full diamond interchange at Railroad Pass with a loop ramp. The project is scheduled to finish in late December.
Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone or any cone zone, always heed and pay attention to construction signs and take alternate routes if possible.
Also next week, NDOT will close the south bound U.S. Highway 95 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane between Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive from 7 p.m., August 14, through mid-September in downtown Las Vegas.
The temporary closue is needed for Active Traffic Management sign assembly and set up as part of Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue. Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone.
You can check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone and tablet app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at 702-293-NEON.