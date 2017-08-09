Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man, 42, Found Dead in Lake Mead

August 9, 2017 8:54 AM
Filed Under: body found, Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, Las Vegas news

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — The body of a 42-year-old Las Vegas man who went missing in late July while swimming at Lake Mead has been recovered.

The man’s body was recovered on Tuesday. Earth Resource Group located the victim in the area where he was last seen.

He and another man were swimming on July 30 near the Hoover Dam when Volunteers on a National Park Service boat saw them struggling to swim to shore. The volunteers were able to save the other man, but the 42-year-old went underwater and couldn’t be found.

