Henderson Police Target Pedestrian Safety

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – With most students returning to school next week, keeping children safe is top priority. In an effort to make the roadways safer and shift the mindset to pedestrian safety for the beginning of the upcoming school year, Henderson Police and their law enforcement partners will be looking for motorists not paying attention to pedestrians in crosswalks and pedestrians not crossing streets safely or legally.

Henderson Police are joined by other area police officers for this Joining Forces enforcement effort that began on August 7 and continues through August 14. Officers will target intersections with clearly marked crosswalks using saturation patrols.

In Nevada, 80 pedestrians died in accidents involving cars in 2016, according to Nevada Department of Public Safety.

To prevent accidents involving cars and pedestrians, Henderson Police offer the following safety tips for all who use the road:

*Always yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk. Every intersection where two streets meet is a legal crosswalk, whether or not it’s marked.

*Stop well back from a crosswalk to give other cars an opportunity to see the crossing pedestrians so they can stop too.

*Never pass cars stopped at a crosswalk. They are stopped to allow pedestrians to cross the street.

*Remain stopped until pedestrians have crossed all the lanes in the direction you’re traveling, or they reach the median.

*Walk on a sidewalk or path as far from traffic as possible.

*Put away electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road, such as cell phones and music players.

*Never assume a driver sees you; make eye contact before crossing in front of them.

*Be cautious when crossing driveways or outlets where drivers must look away from you to merge with traffic.

*Allow drivers time to recognize your intention to cross and come to a complete stop. A driver traveling 35 miles per hour needs about six seconds to see a pedestrian and safely stop their car.

*Cross streets at marked crosswalks or intersections where two streets meet. This is where drivers expect pedestrians, and it’s the only lawful spot to cross.