Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Wynn, Encore Hotels On Las Vegas Strip End Free Self-Parking

August 8, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Casinos, Encore, Las Vegas Strip, parking, The Palazzo, The Venetian, Treasure Island, Wynn Las Vegas, Wynn Resorts
file photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts’ properties have joined the list of casino-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip that no longer offer free self-parking.

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore began charging customers to park Monday.

The per-day fees for self-parking are $7 for the first two hours, $12 for up to four hours and $15 for 24 hours. The first hour remains free.

Nevada residents won’t get any discounts, but some customers enrolled in the company’s Red Card rewards program are eligible for reduced rates.

The properties’ neighbors — Treasure Island, The Venetian and The Palazzo — don’t have immediate plans to impose self-parking fees.

Hotel-casinos on the Strip started imposing parking fees last year, ending the long-held entitlement in Vegas.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen