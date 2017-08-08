Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

NHP Urges Pedestrians And Drivers To Obey Road Rules

August 8, 2017 2:17 PM
Filed Under: Joining Forces, motorists, Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk, pedestrian, Safety
(photo: NHP)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) beginning August 7, through August 14, 2017, along with other law enforcement agencies statewide will be Joining Forces, giving out tickets to pedestrians and motorists who are breaking traffic safety laws.

Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals. If there is no sidewalk pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing cars that are stopped for pedestrians.

Pedestrian safety is the responsibility of both the person walking and the person driving the car. Both cause crashes. Nevada consistently ranks among the 10 worst states for pedestrian fatalities. Nearly 90 percent of pedestrian and drivers involved in fatal crashes are local residents, not tourist.

“The Nevada Highway Patrol will be Joining Forces with local agencies to deter violations by both pedestrians and motorists in areas where heavy pedestrian and motor traffic occur,” said NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk. “Both pedestrians and motorists need to watch out for each other on the roadways. If they don’t, the Nevada Highway Patrol will,” emphasized Trooper Buratczuk.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen