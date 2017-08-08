NDOT Has A Couple Of Road Projects This Week

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – By now many of you have probably tapped the breaks a number of times along U.S. Highway 95. Now there are more cone zones for you to try and navigate around this week.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be placing pavement markings and new striping at several U.S. Highway 95 ramps in east Las Vegas from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., August 7-10. Ramp closures include the following:

*Monday Night-Tuesday Morning (August 7-8)

–Las Vegas Boulevard southbound off and on ramps will be closed as well as the northbound on ramp.

*Tuesday Night-Wednesday Morning (August 8-9)

–Las Vegas Boulevard northbound off ramp will be closed; Eastern Avenue southbound off and on ramps will also be closed.

*Wednesday Night-Thursday Morning (August 9-10)

–Boulder Highway southbound off ramp will be closed; Eastern Avenue north bound off and on ramps will also be closed.

Motorist should use caution while traveling through any work zone, watch closely for construction signs, and take alternate routes if possible.

The City of North Las Vegas will soon make $14.5 million in sanitary sewer improvements along a 2.5-mile stretch of Nellis Boulevard (State Route 612) between Cheyenne Avenue (State Route 574) and Las Vegas Boulevard (State Route 604). Work will happen from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday, August 9 through July 2018.

The first phase of the Northeast Interceptor Project calls for installing 15,000 feet of pipeline from 36 to 42 inches in size along Betty Lane, Cheyenne Avenue, Nellis Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard. The project entails 24-hour lane restrictions along Nellis Boulevard between Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard; however, one north bound and two south bound lanes will remain open.

Drivers should always use caution in any cone zone or work zone, heed construction signs and take alternate routes if possible.