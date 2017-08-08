Metro Rolls Out “Give Us A Brake” Safety Reminder

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s that time of year again, only Clark County School District (CCSD) is stepping things up, by starting school early this year on August 14.
So to remind and make people aware that it’s “Back to School” time, The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) and the Clark County School District Police Department held a safety press conference, to prepare morning commuters for the onslaught of kids returning back to school next week.
The press conference, held at Hal Smith Elementary School, located at 5150 E. Desert Inn Road, focused on getting commuters ready for the return of Clark County School District students as they begin classes.
LVMPD rolled out its campaign nicknamed “Give Us A Brake” to prepare drivers to brake, slow down and check for children crossing the streets as traffic congestion increases throughout the valley, especially around school zones and neighborhoods where school buses are picking up and dropping off students.