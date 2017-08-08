Henderson Police Conclude Their Speeding Enforcement

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Another “Joining Forces” event is in the books, this one wrapping up for Henderson Police.
The Henderson Police Department along with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Boulder City Police Department stopped 218 cars in an effort to combat speeders during a recent Joining Forces enforcement effort that ran from July 15 through July 30, 2017.
The joint effort used saturation patrols to target areas where speeding is a common problem or there are high volumes of citizen complaints. A total of 164 citations were issued to motorists for speeding violations along with 28 citations for other traffic related offenses.
This was the seventeenth Joining Forces event for the Henderson Police under the current grant.
The Henderson Police Department received $203,324 in federal funding through the Nevada Department of Public Safety-Office of Traffic Safety for the 2017 Joining Forces program. The grant provides funding for enforcement and education to reduce deaths and injuries on Nevada roads.