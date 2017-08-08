Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Coroner ID’s Woman Found Dead in Remote Gold Butte Monument

August 8, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: Devils Cove Road, Gold Butte National Monument, Las Vegas news, Lorann King, National Weather Service, woman found dead
Newspaper rock petroglyphs in Gold Butte area, Nevada; photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a 59-year-old woman whose body was found last month in a remote part of the Gold Butte National Monument, but are still investigating her cause of death.

The Clark County coroner said Monday that Lorann King’s body was discovered July 23 near Devils Cove Road.

Las Vegas metropolitan police cover the area, and the department opened a death investigation after the National Park Service reported the body had been found off State Route 170 near Bunkerville.

That’s a hamlet about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

The National Weather Service logged a heat wave in the area at the time, with daytime temperatures for the week before the discovery averaging about 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius) at the nearby Overton measuring station.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen