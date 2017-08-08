Coroner ID’s Woman Found Dead in Remote Gold Butte Monument

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a 59-year-old woman whose body was found last month in a remote part of the Gold Butte National Monument, but are still investigating her cause of death.
The Clark County coroner said Monday that Lorann King’s body was discovered July 23 near Devils Cove Road.
Las Vegas metropolitan police cover the area, and the department opened a death investigation after the National Park Service reported the body had been found off State Route 170 near Bunkerville.
That’s a hamlet about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas.
The National Weather Service logged a heat wave in the area at the time, with daytime temperatures for the week before the discovery averaging about 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius) at the nearby Overton measuring station.