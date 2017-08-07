Legendary, Possibly Haunted Clown Motel Up For Sale

TONOPAH, Nev. (KXNT) — It’s either one of the happiest — or one of the creepiest — places on Earth, depending on your point of view. But no matter whether Tonopah’s infamous Clown Motel fills you with feelings of glee or dread, it can all now be yours for the right price.
The clown-themed motel that’s become an epicenter for strange ghost stories and flocks of bemused travelers from around the world is up for sale, according to published reports.
Owner Bob Perchetti told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that after 22 years curating the modest roadside motel with more than 600 various clown dolls, mannequins, figurines, painting and more, he’s selling the business.
However, the 79-year-old said he is insistent that the new owner keep the motel’s clown motif intact.
The motel, perched next door to the town’s historic cemetery, was built in 1985. Perchetti, now 79, bought the property 10 years later and bolstered the avalanche of clown memorabilia, turning the offbeat location into one of the oddest and kitschiest roadside attractions in Nevada.
The motel took on a new level of fame after appearing in a 2015 episode of the Travel Channel series “Ghost Adventures,” reporting on claims made by both employees and visitors that the property is haunted.
Perchetti said although the TV appearance drastically escalated business over the past two years, he’s ready to spend more time with his family.