Mayor And School Superintendent Welcome Teachers For Breakfast

August 7, 2017 12:53 PM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky will kick off the 2017-18 ReInvent School initiative at a breakfast at Texas Station at 8:30 a.m. Friday, August 11.

More than 700 teachers and staff from nine local schools are expected to attend the event in the Dallas Ballroom. MGM Resorts International will also be presenting at $73,00 donation that will benefit ReInvent Schools and the city’s Safekey program.

ReInvent Schools Las Vegas focuses on academic achievement, expanded learning, wrap-around service and family and community engagement at under-performing urban-core schools. The initiative is a unique partnership between the Clark County School District and the city of Las Vegas, in collaboration with Communities in Schools and other local nonprofits. ReInvent Schools are hubs for services for students, their families and the community.

In 2016, four schools launched under this model, and now five more schools have been named ReInvent Schools. Joining already established schools J.T. McWilliams, Wendell P. Williams, Matt Kelly and Howard Hollingsworth will be Robert E. Lunt, Red Rock, Kermit R. Booker, West Preparatory Academy and Rose Warren.

The city works to supplement education through before-and-after-school programming and community partnerships designed to improve educational achievement, attendance and graduation rates.

