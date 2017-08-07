Man, 57, Who Drowned During Las Vegas Flash Flood Identified

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a 57-year-old Las Vegas man who died after being swept down a rain-swollen flood control channel during heavy thunderstorms last week.
The Clark County coroner said Monday that Michael Joseph Hames drowned Friday, and his death was an accident.
Clark County fire officials recovered Hames’ body Saturday in the Flamingo Wash near Boulder Highway.
Firefighters rescued another person Friday from high, fast running waters in the same flood channel after thunderstorms briefly dumped torrents of rain in the Las Vegas area.
Fire officials said six other people were rescued from a flood control channel behind the Linq casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.