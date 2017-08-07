Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Las Vegas Police ID Officer Who Shot Naked Gunman

August 7, 2017 3:28 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are identifying an officer who shot and wounded a naked man threatening to kill himself Saturday morning.

Police said Monday that 42-year-old Officer Mark Hatten fired a single shot in a church parking lot in southeast Las Vegas.

Offices have said the gunman initially appeared to be obeying orders to put down the gun and walk away, but then he turned around and ran toward it.

He was treated at a hospital.

Police say Hatten is a 10-year veteran of the department. He is assigned to the Community Policing Division and now on routine administrative leave.

It was the 16th police shooting in Las Vegas so far this year, a sharp increase from the 10 total police shootings in 2016.

