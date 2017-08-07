Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: Clark County Not A Sanctuary City

August 7, 2017 9:37 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: dhs, fair, Heidi Harris Show, Ice, Illegals, Immigration, sanctuary city

The Department of Homeland Security announced Friday that Clark County is NOT a sanctuary city. That proclamation came along with President Trump’s announcement of the RAISE Act, a bill which allows for merit-based immigration standards to weed out unskilled labor.

Heidi spoke with Ira Melhman, media director with the Federation for American Immigration Reform, who elaborated on what the RAISE Act can provide to the country.  The two also talk about how sanctuary cities hurt areas like Clark County even with rulings that took place over 30 years ago like Plyler vDoe, 457 U.S. 202 (1982).

