Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Cops Arrest Former Boyfriend in Vegas Woman’s Beating Death

August 7, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: Brandon Hanson, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Makayla Rhiner, West Russell Road, woman murdered
Photo courtesy LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators said the suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old woman inside a Las Vegas apartment complex garage last week dated the victim earlier this year, according to police.

Brandon Hanson was arrested Saturday in connection with the killing of Makayla Rhiner last Thursday at the San Tropez apartment complex, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported. Rhiner, 21, was walking through the complex’s detached parking garage on the 8000 block of West Russell Road when investigators say she was attacked from behind and possibly beaten before she died.

Rhiner’s body was found a short time later near her car by another resident.

Investigators identified Hanson as a suspect in the case and interviewed him Saturday. Hanson and Rhiner were reported to have been in an dating relationship earlier this year, according to police.

Investigators did not disclose a possible motive behind the killing.

Hanson was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen