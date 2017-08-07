Cops Arrest Former Boyfriend in Vegas Woman’s Beating Death

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators said the suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old woman inside a Las Vegas apartment complex garage last week dated the victim earlier this year, according to police.
Brandon Hanson was arrested Saturday in connection with the killing of Makayla Rhiner last Thursday at the San Tropez apartment complex, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported. Rhiner, 21, was walking through the complex’s detached parking garage on the 8000 block of West Russell Road when investigators say she was attacked from behind and possibly beaten before she died.
Rhiner’s body was found a short time later near her car by another resident.
Investigators identified Hanson as a suspect in the case and interviewed him Saturday. Hanson and Rhiner were reported to have been in an dating relationship earlier this year, according to police.
Investigators did not disclose a possible motive behind the killing.
Hanson was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder.