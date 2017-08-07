Commissioner Weekly Giving Away School Supplies Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s that time of year again. Back to school. One Clark County Commissioner is hosting a back-to-school fair.
This will be the 16th year that Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly has hosted the fair.
Commissioner Weekly will provide school supplies to 500 area youth on Tuesday, August 8, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Walnut Community Center, at 3075 N. Walnut Road.
The kids getting these school supplies have already been notified and invited to the event. Anyone who has not received an invitation will not be served.
“We want all of our students to have the tools they need to succeed academically,” Commissioner Weekly said. “Unfortunately, for some of our friends and neighbor, school supplies can be an overwhelming expense. Hopefully, this assistance will ensure our students have what they need to do well in school,” said Commissioner Weekly.
The local youth invited to the fair range in age from 5 to 17 and come from schools all over the Las Vegas Valley. The selected students will be provided with supplies like pencils, pens, paper, crayons and backpacks while supplies last.