Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Commissioner Weekly Giving Away School Supplies Tuesday

August 7, 2017 4:24 PM
Filed Under: Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, las vegas valley, School Supplies, Walnut Community Center

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s that time of year again. Back to school. One Clark County Commissioner is hosting a back-to-school fair.

This will be the 16th year that Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly has hosted the fair.

Commissioner Weekly will provide school supplies to 500 area youth on Tuesday, August 8, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Walnut Community Center, at 3075 N. Walnut Road.

The kids getting these school supplies have already been notified and invited to the event. Anyone who has not received an invitation will not be served.

“We want all of our students to have the tools they need to succeed academically,” Commissioner Weekly said. “Unfortunately, for some of our friends and neighbor, school supplies can be an overwhelming expense. Hopefully, this assistance will ensure our students have what they need to do well in school,” said Commissioner Weekly.

The local youth invited to the fair range in age from 5 to 17 and come from schools all over the Las Vegas Valley. The selected students will be provided with supplies like pencils, pens, paper, crayons and backpacks while supplies last.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen