Baseball Fan Hurt During Reno On-Field ‘Sumo’ Wrestling

August 7, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: baseball promotion, Nevada news, Reno Aces, sumo wrestling
Photo by Eric Kayne/Getty Images
File photo of ambulance. (Photo by Eric Kayne/Getty Images)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A fan at a professional baseball game in northern Nevada was hurt during an on-field promotional event involving “sumo wrestling” suits.

The Reno Aces team spokesman, Jackson Gaskins, says the female game attendee fell down Thursday night and lay there for 15 minutes.

Gaskins says she was fully aware of her surroundings and could fully move her limbs. She was treated at the scene.

The Minor League Baseball team said it’s the first such injury during that type of promotional event, where two chosen fans wrestle each other to win a prize while donning blow-up “sumo wrestler” suits.

Participants must be adult-sized to fit in the suit. But the team isn’t identifying her age.

