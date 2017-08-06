Clark County Says Letter Clears Them in ‘Sanctuary’ Debate

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials in Las Vegas are sharing a Justice Department letter that they say finally clears them in the on-going “sanctuary city” debate between the county and federal authorities.
Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said Friday that the Justice Department letter dated Aug. 3 indicates there’s no evidence that the Las Vegas area is a “sanctuary” community.
The county hasn’t declared itself as such and has repeatedly rejected the notion that it isn’t complying with the law.
But the mostly symbolic term strongly associated with ordinances aimed at shielding illegal immigrants has been a source of public tension between local and federal authorities.
The county says they are hopeful this letter means that $975,604 in grant money award to them in 2016 for public safety funding will soon be handed over.