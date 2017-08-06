Body Recovered in Vegas Flash Flood After 7 Others Rescued

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say they’ve recovered the body of the person who went missing after getting swept away by rushing flood waters.
The Clark County Fire Department said Saturday afternoon that the body has been recovered from the flash flood that happened the afternoon prior.
Two people were initially spotted in the wash near Boulder Highway.
The one who was rescued was taken to the hospital for treatment, while the other person was not reachable in the high, fast running waters in the channel.
Crews stopped searching Friday night for safety reasons before resuming Saturday morning.
Six other people were also rescued Friday from a wash behind the Linq casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.