Woman Murdered in West Vegas Parking Garage

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A young woman was found dead and investigators are searching for her killer following an apparent attack in a west Las Vegas parking garage Thursday evening, authorities said.
The woman’s body was found near her car parked in a detached garage of an apartment complex on the 8000 block of West Russell Road just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. Dan McGrath said.
Investigators believe the woman was inside the complex’s office around 5:30 p.m. and at some point walked to the garage, where she was attacked from behind.
The victim was identified as a woman in her early 20s, McGrath said. Her body was found lying near her car by another motorist. The victim’s name was not immediately released pending family notification.
McGrath said there was no indication the woman was anything more than a “completely innocent” victim of her killer.
Anyone with information about the killing was asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.