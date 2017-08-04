Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Suspect, Injured Officer Identified in Las Vegas Shooting

August 4, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas news, Miguel Salas, officer injured, Officer-involved shooting, Richard Nelson
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who shot a police officer before killing himself during a standoff with Las Vegas police has been identified.

Police say 25-year-old Miguel Salas fled two officers attempting to pull him over on Tuesday and fired shots at them.

Thirty-three-year-old Las Vegas Officer Richard Nelson was shot in the chest and stomach and fired back at Salas, hitting him at least once.

The responding officer that was with Nelson was also hit by a bullet, but his law enforcement belt stopped it from wounding him.

Authorities caught up to Salas and a standoff ensued, during which Salas shot himself.

Nelson is expected to survive. He has been an officer in Las Vegas since 2009 and is on paid administrative leave.

