Roof Fire Damages Downtown Office

August 4, 2017 4:17 PM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A fire damages sections of a Las Vegas office building, and fire investigators believe the fire was weather related.

Las Vegas firefighters responded to 1325 S. Maryland Parkway (just south of Charleston) at 1:15 p.m. Friday after reports of a palm tree on fire. When firefighters arrived, a large palm tree was on fire and burning fronds were falling onto the wood shake shingle roof of a one story wood frame office building.

Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire to the roof and not let it spread to the attic or the interior of the business. Firefighters remained on scene for two hours removing dead burnt fronds and burnt shingles to make sure there was not a flare up later.

The fire damaged the outside roof estimated at $20,000.

Fire investigators believe the tree started on fire by lightening during a storm that crossed the area earlier in the day.

There were no injuries.

