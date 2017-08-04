Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Cops Seek Vegas Pot Dispensary Thief Caught on Video

August 4, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: dispensary burglary, Las Vegas news, marijuana dispensary, West Post Road
Photo courtesy LVMPD

LAS VEGAS – Police are looking for the public’s help to find the suspect who robbed a Las Vegas marijuana dispensary early Thursday, authorities said.

The break-in happened at the business on the 9100 block of West Post Road around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Investigators determined the suspect broke a window to get inside, then stole an undetermined amount of product before fleeing the scene on a BMX style bike. The crime was captured on the business’ in-store video surveillance system.

The suspect is described as a black or dark-skinned man approximately 30 years old with a small mustache. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved dark shirt, dark-colored pants, grey Converse Chuck Taylor type shoes and a throwback Washington Redskins baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the case was as asked to contact the LVMPD Enterprise Area Commands Investigative Section at 702-828-4809.

