Cops: Apartment Security Guard Shot, Killed Man, Wounded Teen

August 4, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: East Lake Mead Boulevard, fatal shooting, Las Vegas news, Malik Kendrick
Photo courtesy LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police have arrested a Las Vegas apartment complex security guard who allegedly shot and killed a man and wounded a 14-year-old girl following an exchange of words near the complex pool, according to authorities.

Investigators said Malik Kendrick opened fire near the pool at the complex on the 6800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Kendrick, 19, was identified as a property security guard who got into a verbal exchange with the victim. Detectives said Kendrick went to a vehicle, retrieved a gun, changed into a hoodie, then returned and fired several shots toward the victims.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A 14-year-old girl was struck in the wrist and transported to University Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The names of the victims were not immediately released.

Kendrick remained on the property after the shooting and spoke with police before being arrested. Kendrick was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on counts of murder and attempted murder.

