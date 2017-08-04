Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Civil Suit Proceeds for Reno Woman Exonerated of 1976 Murder

August 4, 2017 2:26 PM
Filed Under: Cathy Woods, Nevada news, Reno, wrongful arrest
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Lawyers for a Nevada woman freed two years ago year after serving more than three decades in prison for a murder she didn’t commit say they’ve finally received the green light they need to seek the true justice she deserves.

For the first time since Cathy Woods filed suit in federal court in Reno seeking civil damages last August, a judge is agreeing to let her lawyers begin gathering information about the Louisiana detectives who arrested her in 1979.

They also have permission to take a deposition from Woods’ mother, who they say is in her 90s and may not live much longer.

Woods was freed in 2015 after new DNA evidence exonerated her in the killing of Michelle Mitchell in Reno in 1976.

